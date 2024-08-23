Australian model Simone Holtznagel makes rare comment on 'motherhood'

Simone Holtznagel makes surprising revelation about single motherhood

Australian model, Simone Holtznagel gave sneak-peek into her “motherhood” while notably failing to mention ex-boyfriend Jono Castano.

Simone Holtznagel, best known for her appearance on the seventh season of Australia's Next Top Model, opened up about life with her 5-months daughter, Gia who she welcomed with celebrity personal trainer Jono on Easter Sunday.

While speaking to Women's Health, Simone addressed the positives and negatives of doing motherhood “alone,” despite seemingly sharing parenting duties with Jono.

Furthermore, Simone, who has not yet commented on the split, also notably failed to mention Jono in an apparent swipe as she thanked her family and friends for supporting her, as per Daily Mail.

In regards to the “aspect of motherhood,” she shared, “Positive: I can do this alone. Negative: I am doing this alone.”

The Australian fashion model continued by admitting, “My family and friends have gone absolutely above and beyond for me, and I am lucky that the negatives feel a lot easier with them by my side.”

It is worth mentioning that despite the challenges of motherhood, Holtznagel described being a parent to baby Gia as an “absolute joy” and admitted that it has not been as hard as she expected.

According to the publication, her remarks came in a candid Q&A to promote her new campaign with Nala called Sorry To Offend You, which aimed to break the stigma around public breastfeeding.

In this regard, as reported by the outlet, Jono showed his support for her campaign this week as he appeared to be trying to win back his girlfriend, weeks after publicly confirming their split in July.