A$AP Rocky reveals what drives him nuts around Rihanna and son Riot

A$AP Rocky talks long-awaited album and gushes about fatherhood and relationship with Rihanna

August 23, 2024

Rocky is spilling the beans on his experience with fatherhood.

The rapper, 35, was featured in Billboard's cover story on Tuesday where he reflected on different aspects of fatherhood— including his pet peeve.

The father of two particularly found that having to hear repeated jingles in a 3D animated children’s show Cocomelon is one that ‘drives him nuts.’

“That s*** is driving me nuts!" he jokingly said about the kids cartoon. "Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s***. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

At another point in the cover story, he totally gushes about Rihanna for their understanding and compatibility as they raise two boys RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

“I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

For those unversed, Rihanna and Rocky were close for almost a decade, before confirming their relationship in November 2020 to People.

The Harlem rapper also revealed that he is pushing his long-overdue album Don’t Be Dumb's release to this year's fall.

