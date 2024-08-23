Jennifer Lopez played 'vital' role in making Ben Affleck 'a family man': Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly had a hand in making Ben Affleck “a family man again."

An insider revealed to People magazine that the 55-year-old star motivated Ben to be more "family-oriented" prior to her divorce filing.

The confidant continued that the now exes have prioritized their blended family in their marriage.

“Family is very important to them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn’t end,” the source said.

For those unversed, Ben is the father of three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Jennifer shares twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“They are very different people,” a tipster added of Ben and Jennifer. “She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”



Earlier this year, in an interview with Kevin Hart, the filmmaker revealed he was "shy".

“I'm also a little bit shy. I don't like a lot of attention,' he told the comedian at that time. “This is why people see me and they're like, 'Why is this dude always mad?' Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I'm like, 'OK, here we go.”

