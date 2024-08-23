Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle's true feelings about Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry has disclosed Meghan Markle’s true feelings about their former UK residence Frogmore Cottage.



Queen Elizabeth had given her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage as a wedding gift in 2018.

However, when King Charles became the reigning monarch, he evicted Archie and Lilibet parents from the property and wants Prince Andrew to move into it.

But, Prince Andrew has refused to leave his Royal Lodge, creating rift among the brothers.

Meanwhile, in his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed his and Meghan’s true feelings about Frogmore Cottage, saying, "We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there."

The duke further said, “Once upon a time, this was going to be my forever home. Instead, it had proved to be just another brief stop."