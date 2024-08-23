Sabrina Carpenter feels 'cool' after Jimmy Fallon throws bombshell on her

Sabrina Carpenter gave a reaction after learning that she has reached a charts record with the Beatles on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

The 25-year-old hitmaker donned blue sparkly shorts with matching jacket and blue platform shoes while she appeared on the show the same day her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet dropped.

While congratulating the Espresso singer, Jimmy said, “This is your summer. This is the summer of Sabrina Carpenter!”

In regards to this, Sabrina responded by stating, “Thank you. I'm so happy to be here.”

Furthermore, Jimmy dropped a bombshell on Sabrina, which she refused to believe, by telling her that she has become “the first artist since the Beatles to have two songs debut within the top three on the Billboard Hot 100.”

When she heard "Beatles," Sabrina thought it's fake news, however Jimmy claimed that "it's real."

In response, Sabrina admitted that she feels "very cool" and stated, “That's an understatement. I don't really have the words for it. I'm just so grateful that you guys are listening.”

Additionally, during the show, Sabrina later changed outfits into a black sequined dress and took over the stage to perform her hit song Please, Please, Please.

It is worth mentioning that Carpenter has finally revealed the music video for her next single Taste with Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

