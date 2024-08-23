Sabrina Carpenter on 'Taste' music video with Jenna Ortega

Sabrina Carpenter opened up about her latest music video starring Jenna Ortega.



During her appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Carpenter talked about her album Short n' Sweet, released on August 23.

Carpenter shares some insights on the track Taste, which stars Ortega in its music video.

The singer explained why she chose the Wednesday star for the music video, revealing that the video was inspired by one of her favourite films.

"[The video] was inspired by one of my favorite films and [Jenna] was a huge fan of the film," Carpenter said.

Expressing her excitement about the music video, which will be released on August 24, Carpenter revealed that it might be her favourite one she's ever one.

She said, "I’m so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done."

While Carpenter did not reveal the name of the movie, fans are speculating that the video could be inspired by the 1992 film Death Becomes Her.

Additionally, Carpenter also performed her song hit song Please Please Please during the show.