King Charles sees Kate Middleton as ‘glamorous side’ of monarchy

King Charles has acknowledged that Kate Middleton is the "glamorous side" of the Royal family, with an expert claiming that the monarch knows the Princess of Wales is a media magnet.



According to royal expert and author Robert Jobson, the Princess of Wales is a key part of the royal family and Charles recognizes Kate's immense popularity.

Even though Charles was not very fond of his ex-wife Princess Diana’s popularity, Jobson noted that Charles has learned from his past experiences.

He claimed that Charles seems comfortable with Kate being the focus of attention, understanding that her glamour brings a unique value to the institution.

"King Charles knows how popular she [Princess Kate] is and he is also fully aware that there is a glamour side to royalty as well as it being a constitutional institution,” he told GB News.

"She is the glamorous side of that institution, and therefore in terms of the popular press and television, he realises that if he is going to be at an engagement or she is going to be at an engagement, nine times out of ten, the cameras will be focused on her.

"He doesn't have a problem with that and maybe when he was with Diana all those years ago, he may have done. Who knows?"