Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Adele for liking 'Espresso'

Adele lauds Sabrina Carpenter's song Espresso during her Las Vegas residency in May, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter can't get over Adele's tribute to Espresso.



The singer, 25, was still surprised that the Grammy winner Adele noticed her song Espresso a few months back as Sabrina recently discussed her music on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Your songs have been everywhere the past few months, people can’t stop singing them,” the host said before playing a video of Adele admiring the hit summer song during her Las Vegas residency on May 18.

“But there was a video of Adele talking about how Espresso was the last thing she thought about before she went to bed,” he recalled.

In the video, Adele can be seen chatting with the crowd from the stage.

"As I got into bed last night—'cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 pm—I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer,'" Adele, 36, said at the time before singing the lyrics to Espresso.

"That Sabrina Carpenter song!... That song is my jam!" Adele can be heard saying before the video comes to a close.

Sabrina giggled as she expressed her surprise at Adele knowing about the song back in May even though it was released only in April.

"Like, I just love how I'm like, 'Does she have social media?' " she added of the "Hello" singer, "Like, how does she know about the song or anything."

She went on, "And that was the most mind-blowing thing to me."



"It's Adele," the host said, as Carpenter repeated, "It's Adele!" adding, "One name, that's it."

"Exactly. One name, that's it," Jimmy added as both calmed down with Sabrina adding, "Yeah. So cool."