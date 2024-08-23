 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Adele for liking 'Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter still can't believe Adele knew about her song 'Espresso'

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Adele lauds Sabrina Carpenter's song Espresso during her Las Vegas residency in May, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter can't get over Adele's tribute to Espresso.

The singer, 25, was still surprised that the Grammy winner Adele noticed her song Espresso a few months back as Sabrina recently discussed her music on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Your songs have been everywhere the past few months, people can’t stop singing them,” the host said before playing a video of Adele admiring the hit summer song during her Las Vegas residency on May 18. 

“But there was a video of Adele talking about how Espresso was the last thing she thought about before she went to bed,” he recalled.

In the video, Adele can be seen chatting with the crowd from the stage. 

"As I got into bed last night—'cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 pm—I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer,'" Adele, 36, said at the time before singing the lyrics to Espresso.

"That Sabrina Carpenter song!... That song is my jam!" Adele can be heard saying before the video comes to a close.

Sabrina giggled as she expressed her surprise at Adele knowing about the song back in May even though it was released only in April.

"Like, I just love how I'm like, 'Does she have social media?' " she added of the "Hello" singer, "Like, how does she know about the song or anything."

She went on, "And that was the most mind-blowing thing to me."

"It's Adele," the host said, as Carpenter repeated, "It's Adele!" adding, "One name, that's it."

"Exactly. One name, that's it," Jimmy added as both calmed down with Sabrina adding, "Yeah. So cool."

Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out with rapper's kids: Watch video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out with rapper's kids: Watch
King Charles sees Kate Middleton as ‘glamorous side' of monarchy
King Charles sees Kate Middleton as ‘glamorous side' of monarchy
Katie Price may face health risk due to £10k facelift
Katie Price may face health risk due to £10k facelift
Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell to his Pomeranian video
Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell to his Pomeranian
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'cool' after Jimmy Fallon throws bombshell on her
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'cool' after Jimmy Fallon throws bombshell on her
Channing Tatum makes 'starstruck' confession about Hugh Jackman
Channing Tatum makes 'starstruck' confession about Hugh Jackman
King Charles, Prince William desperate for Harry and Meghan's help video
King Charles, Prince William desperate for Harry and Meghan's help