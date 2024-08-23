Blake Lively reveals how she made son Olin’s first birthday ‘unique'

Blake Lively has revealed she made a unique cake for her son Olin’s first birthday.



In an interview with BBC Radio, the It Ends With Us actress shared she created a b**b cake to celebrate her and Ryan Reynolds' first son's special day.

"My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor, for my baby I just did a giant set of t---," Blake told host Zoe Ball.

"Which I feel like will haunt him for life," the 36-year-old star jokingly added. "But, what do they want at one? He can't declare what he wants. So, b**bs!"

Blake told Zoe, "I'll show you a picture after, they're pretty amazing," before humorously clarifying, "Of the cake, not of mine... Also amazing though."

"The cake is amazing, you do need to see that cake! You all need to see the cake,” she added.

For those unversed, Blake and Ryan welcomed their son Olin in February last year.

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2012, is also parenting three daughters together - James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.