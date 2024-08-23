 
Justin Baldoni discusses Blake Lively's role in 'It Ends With Us' sequel

Justin Baldoni discusses the fate of 'It Ends With Us' sequel amid Blake Lively rift

Web Desk
August 23, 2024

Justin Baldoni has dropped hints about Blake Lively's role in the It Ends With Us sequel despite their rumoured rift.

Baldoni, whose Wayfarer Studios owns the rights to the second book, was speaking about his plans to work on the movie's sequel titled, It Starts With Us.

However, the actor sent mixed signals in his speech stating how there are "better people" to work on the possible second part of the romantic drama—a statement that may also be directed at Lively given his next response.

"I think Blake Lively is ready to direct," Baldoni told Entertainment Tonight recently, which might have just been seemed a jab at his costar.

This comment came into light amid recent backlash faced by Lively, who made fans suspect a feud between the costars on set over an intense "creative struggle," as reported by US Weekly.

Elsewhere in his interview, Baldoni also told the outlet that 'we’re gonna take a vacation after this” most probably hinting at the uncertainty of the sequel being made.

In response to the ongoing feud, Baldoni, hired a PR crisis manager last week, Melissa Nathan, who has also represented Johnny Depp during his infamous Amber Heard trial.

