Journalist demands Hollywood call out Blake Lively

A Norwegian journalist recently called out Blake Lively over an old “uncomfortable” interview.



For the unversed, Lively has been facing backlash after being called “tone-deaf” for her approach to promoting her new movie, It Ends With Us.

Journalist named Kjersti Flaa has recently shared her old interview with Lively from 2016 said that it made her “want to quit” her job.

She said that people who “bullied” and had “mean girl energy” should be called out in Hollywood and held to account, hinting at Blake.

Flaa then also clarified why had shared the clip after so many years, particularly when the actress had been facing criticism for a “tone-deaf” approach.

She explained, “The reason is that I got contacted by another reporter who told me a story that was a little similar to this one that he had experienced and then we started talking about it and comparing notes.

“And then I felt like you know, it’s not ok to behave like that and I think it needs to be called out," the journalist added.

She further added, "Also, it took me a while to be honest with you to actually get over it, it affected me for a while because it made me nervous while interviewing other people after that.”

Flaa also shared, "I blamed myself for it for a long time because I felt like I did or said something wrong and that’s the reason why I waited so long.”