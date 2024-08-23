 
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo admit how they 'got each other' at 'Wicked' set

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo discussed their friendship in the trailer for the upcoming film, 'Wicked'

August 23, 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo just got candid about the bond they formed with each other, on the set of their upcoming film, Wicked.

As the highly anticipated motion picture nears its release, that is, on November 22, 2024, a new trailer of the film has just been launched as the lead cast of the movie discuss its central idea.

In the clip titled, The Powerful Bond of Friendship, the cast, consisting of pop star Ariana Grande along with Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, opened up about how the musical adaptation’s entire theme revolves around the concept of friendship.

The eternal sunshine album maker, who plays the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the movie, stated, “These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other, and that is a mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I.”

While, Erivo, who portrayed the character of the Wicked Witch of the West chimed in saying, “We just sort of — I just got chills — we both just found each other, I guess. We just got each other immediately.”

