Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William, who's said to be spending time with his wife Kate Middleton and their children at Balmoral, has offered a fresh updated on Catherine's health.



The Prince of Wales is happy and excited that his wife is recovering well and enjoying fun-filled moments with their children during the summer holiday.

"The future King looks relaxed as his wife is showing good progress following her cancer treatment," an insider has claimed after Prince William's delightful announcement to return to the royal duty.

"The future King is all excited and fully enjoying break with Princess Kate and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Balmoral," the source added.

It comes after William announced to attend the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London on September 5.

The upcoming engagement will be King Charles III's eldest son William's first public outing since July 14, when he and Prince George, 11, attended the UEFA European Championship soccer final between England and Spain in Berlin, Germany.



Members of the British royal family typically retreat from the limelight from mid-July to the start of September, taking time off to rest and recharge.

Kate Middleton has made only two appearances this year — the first at Trooping the Colour in June and then at Wimbledon in July.