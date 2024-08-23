Sabrina Carpenter reveals fear of trolls marking her as 'terrible'

Sabrina Carpenter just revealed how she fears trolls would label her a “terrible person” if she makes even the slightest of slips.

In her latest conversation with the Guardian newspaper, the 25-year-old Espresso hit-maker opened up about how she struggles to stay “authentic” when she is going through a low point during her life.

She began her discussion, saying, "When I was a kid, I just wanted to sing on stage and, in that, I hoped to make people happy.”

“And then you realize, especially with the internet: if I’m having a bad day, or didn’t get enough sleep, or haven’t had any coffee, and I say something and the tone comes off a little snarky, there’s a million people waiting to call you a terrible person,” Carpenter further explained.

"You’ve got to tiptoe around the edge of being authentic and protecting yourself, which is a bit of a mindf***," she added.

The musician also admitted how growing up under the spotlight was a difficult journey for her, noting, "It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born. I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!"