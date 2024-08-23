 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter reveals fear of trolls marking her as 'terrible'

Sabrina Carpenter discussed the struggles of staying in the spotlight amid musical success

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter reveals fear of trolls marking her as terrible
Sabrina Carpenter reveals fear of trolls marking her as 'terrible'

Sabrina Carpenter just revealed how she fears trolls would label her a “terrible person” if she makes even the slightest of slips.

In her latest conversation with the Guardian newspaper, the 25-year-old Espresso hit-maker opened up about how she struggles to stay “authentic” when she is going through a low point during her life.

She began her discussion, saying, "When I was a kid, I just wanted to sing on stage and, in that, I hoped to make people happy.”

“And then you realize, especially with the internet: if I’m having a bad day, or didn’t get enough sleep, or haven’t had any coffee, and I say something and the tone comes off a little snarky, there’s a million people waiting to call you a terrible person,” Carpenter further explained.

"You’ve got to tiptoe around the edge of being authentic and protecting yourself, which is a bit of a mindf***," she added.

The musician also admitted how growing up under the spotlight was a difficult journey for her, noting, "It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born. I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!"

Is Topher Grace returning to 'That '90s Show' as Eric Forman? Find out
Is Topher Grace returning to 'That '90s Show' as Eric Forman? Find out
Prince William calls Kate Middleton 'crazy' for THIS hobby
Prince William calls Kate Middleton 'crazy' for THIS hobby
Queen Camilla urges King Charles to 'slow down' amid cancer battle video
Queen Camilla urges King Charles to 'slow down' amid cancer battle
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo admit how they 'got each other' at 'Wicked' set
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo admit how they 'got each other' at 'Wicked' set
Bunnie XO reveals 'purposeful' plan to celebrate anniversary with Jelly Roll
Bunnie XO reveals 'purposeful' plan to celebrate anniversary with Jelly Roll
Justin Baldoni discusses Blake Lively's role in 'It Ends With Us' sequel
Justin Baldoni discusses Blake Lively's role in 'It Ends With Us' sequel
Jennifer Lopez revealed what Ben Affleck was 'dealing with' in marriage
Jennifer Lopez revealed what Ben Affleck was 'dealing with' in marriage
Journalist demands Hollywood call out Blake Lively
Journalist demands Hollywood call out Blake Lively