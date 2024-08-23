Is Topher Grace returning to 'That '90s Show' as Eric Forman? Find out

Topher Grace reprised his 'That ‘70s Show' show role for 'That '90s Show' pilot

Topher Grace’s return to That '90s Show seems unlikely following an update shared in a new episode of the show.

Grace played teenager Eric Forman in That ‘70s Show and reprised his role for the sequel series, which follows his daughter Leia’s (Callie Haverda) summers with his parents in Point Place, Wisconsin.

In the beginning of That '90s Show, Eric drops off Leia at his parents Donna and Red’s place. At the time he was an adjunct professor in Chicago, where he taught a course on the religion of Star Wars.

However, in part 3, episode 7 of the show, Donna (Laura Prepron) tells Leia that he’s been offered a dream job.

“He’s on his way to Skywalker Ranch to shadow George Lucas and write a book about the making of the new Star Wars movies. It happened really fast. He got the call, packed his bag and said goodbye to me in Wookiee,” she said.

She then says that she plans to travel between their home in Chicago, where she works, California, where Eric’s new job is, and Point Place, where she wants Leia to move full-time for the school year.

This suggests that Grace won’t be seen in the show again. The Spider-Man 3 star isn’t the only star from That ‘70s Show to sever ties with the sequel.

His co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who play Jay Kelso’s parents Jackie and Michael Kelso, also decided to say goodbye to their characters after their cameos in the That '90s Show pilot.

Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez in the original show and the first season of the sequel, is also busy shooting NCIS and won’t return for the upcoming seasons.