Naomi Campbell gushes over children in rare photo

Naomi Campbell gave rare insights into her personal life as a mother of two children

August 23, 2024

Naomi Campbell is a proud mom of two!

The 54-year-old model expressed her happiness over how she was able to spend time with her 3-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Campbell posted a lovely picture featuring herself and her children, a rare look into her life and aspect of motherhood.

She could be seen holding both her children up in each of her arms as the moment she walked outside towards a pool was captured by the camera. She also made sure to hide her son’s face with blue coloured heart emoji.

“BLESSED (two red coloured heart emojis),” the supermodel and businesswoman captioned the sweet post.

This picture comes three months after she posted her son on Instagram for the first time, in a separate upload, that featured a carousel of family photos.

The actress held her child on her hip and reached her other arm down to embrace her daughter, while they watched the sunset.

In one of the other snaps, Naomi Campbell can be seen standing in the sand with her kids as she posed hand-in-hand with her daughter.

