Why Kate Middleton, Prince William's marriage works so well, real reason laid bare

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage works so well, real reason laid bare

Prince William was a shy and reserved person when he met Kate Middleton at university in St Andrews, per an expert.



When William met Kate, he had already suffered through the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 15. Meeting the now-Princess’ family helped him get out of his shell and become the confident Prince of Wales we see today.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal biographer and former newspaper royal editor told OK!: "It’s easy to underestimate the role the Middletons have played in William’s life. Yes, he fell in love with Kate at university, but frankly he fell in love with the Middleton family as well."

He continued: "They were the family he has never had – the mum, dad and three kids spending time together and going on family holidays. It was a new world he’d not experienced before."

Sharing insight into Kate and William’s love story, he said: "William was really very starry-eyed about Kate and they brought out the best in each other in many ways. William is quite shy and can be reserved around new people. He’s very cautious, and in that way they are quite similar characters. Their relationship blossomed on spaghetti Bolognese and rain-swept beaches.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 and share three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.