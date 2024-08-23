 
Matthew Perry's ex contradicts actor's cause of death

Matthew Perry's ex, Kayti Edwards, discussed a major loophole in the 'Friends' star's demise

August 23, 2024

Matthew Perry's ex and former assistant, Kayti Edwards, just expressed doubts over the cause of death.

She revealed quite a shocking fact about how the late actor was scared of needles which contradicts the fact that Perry was reportedly injected at least 21 times with drugs during the last week of his life.

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, the 47-year-old told the outlet, “This is the weird thing to me… Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever, use needles or inject anything Perry into his body. He didn’t even want to have tattoos.”

"I would often see him very high and using lots of different drugs. I would always get so scared, and tell him that he had to stop mixing all this stuff, saying 'you're gonna die.' But he was like…'You only die when you use needles…and I would never, ever, ever do that,'" she further stated.

Kayti Edwards worked as Perry’s assistant in 2011 and also dated the Friends star back in 2006 but remained friends right up till the death of the actor, at the age of 54.

