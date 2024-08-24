ASAP Rocky shares how he ensures his kids have normal life

ASAP Rocky revealed that he wants his kids to live as normal life as possible.



In his recent appearance on Billboard cover story for September, the 35-year-old rapper was asked if his kid would spend the same childhood as he did.

"Yes they do," Rocky replied to the outlet.



Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, spent his childhood years in Harlem.

Despite having celebrity parents Rocky said his kid would lead a normal life.

"Man, let me show you little RZA last night, bro. Look, this is my little man right here," he continued.



The Everyday rapper then showed a video of his 2-year-old son, RZA strolling and having Fun on the street of SoHo.

"They (are) still human. They (are) human beings," he added.

"This is him last night. He's walking to the corner store,” Rocky jokingly noted.

It is pertinent to mention that he shares sons, RZA and Riot, who is one-year-old, with partner Rihanna.

Before Rihanna and Rocky confirmed their relationship in November 2020, they were close friends for almost a decade.