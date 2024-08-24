 
Logan Paul breaks his silence over controversy of pushing his dog

Logan Paul was accused of pushing his pet dog, Broley, in to the water, forcibly

August 24, 2024

Logan Paul just clarified yet another controversy about him.

On Thursday the social media personality took a stand for himself after his old footage of allegedly pushing a dog off the boat spread like wildfire.

For further context, a four years old video shows Paul and his friends enjoying on a lake when at one point, his dog, an Australian Shepherd, named Broley, was seen diving into the water.

The video caused an outrage as manty perceived it as the WWE Superstar forcing Broley to dive in order to “save” himself, for content purposes, as per TMZ.

He has now, straightforwardly denied these allegations, telling the outlet, "clarifying in the comments,” he added, "We would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push Broley off the boat."

Paul assured how Broley jumped on his own free will and despite how the video may seem, the hand that was seen shoving him was actually trying to keep the furry friend aboard.

"Watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self-induced, independent jump from the little mut," Paul clarified.

