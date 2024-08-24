Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to cross paths at ‘Unstoppable’ premiere?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s upcoming film will be premiered at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival and questions have been raised if the estranged couple will cross paths or not.

As per People magazine, a source revealed that the Marry Me alum and Affleck will not cross paths despite having their true sports drama world premiering at the event.

The insider tattled that Lopez, who starred in a supporting role, will attend the event while Affleck, who is one of the film producers, will not appear on the film's red carpet.

However, his friend Matt Damon, who has also produced the forthcoming flick, will also attend the premiere.

Unstoppable also stars Michael Peña, Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, and Bobby Cannavale and it is produced by the company co-founded by Affleck and Damon.

The last red carpet appearance in which Affleck joined Lopez was for her This Is Me...Now: A Love Story project in Los Angeles on Feb 13.

It is pertinent to mention that J. Lo filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on August 20, listing April 26 as the day of their separation.