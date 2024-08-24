Gisele Bundchen sends sweet wishes to stepson Jack

Gisele Bundchen celebrated her stepson Jack’s big day.



The 44-year-old model took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, August 22 to mark Jack’s 17th birthday.

The mom of two posted cute photos of herself with Jack to her Instagram Stories.

In the first slide, she shared a sweet throwback picture of herself cuddling little Jack who can be seen wearing a grey shirt and dinosaur-printed trousers.

She caption the photo, “Happy birthing to this sweet peanut!"

The following slide featured a more recent photo of the duo posing while wrapping their hands around each other.

Bundchen gushed over the teenager, writing "Who turned into this beautiful, kind, and incredible young man."

"We are so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!" she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Bundchen's ex-husband Tom Brady shares his son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The Victoria's Secret model and the former quarterback parted their ways back in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Bundchen and Brady are also parent to a 14-year-old son Benjamin and an 11-year-old daughter Vivian.