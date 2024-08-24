Sabrina Carpenter skirts around on Barry Keoghan romance amid split rumors

Sabrina Carpenter avoided giving a direct answer when it came to Barry Keoghan.

The 25-year-old singer appeared in a recent interview with The Guardian and played coy about the status of relationship with the Saltburn actor.

The Espresso singer praised Keoghan and called his starring in her hit song Please Please Please music video as “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

“I’m very honored and I got to work with such a great actor,” she told the outlet.

However, the reporter mentioned that Carpenter then sneered and playfully mocked her own coyness, and repeated her praise sarcastically, saying "He's such a great actor."

Previously, on August 16, DeuxMoi shared a screenshot of an anonymous tip claiming that the pair who had been dating for five months had broken up.

But a few hours later the 31-year-old actor shut down the speculations by taking to his official Instagram account and pressing the like button on his girlfriend's most recent post.

Moreover, a source told People magazine that their relationship is going “on and off”.