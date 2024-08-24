 
Jelly Roll gears to drop new album 'Beautifully Broken'

The country star opened up about making songs with purpose and released his new track 'Get By'

August 24, 2024

Jelly Roll is all set to release a new album Beautifully Broken ahead of his upcoming tour under the same name.

The country star, whose real name is Jason DeFord, made an announcement of his 10th studio album release on August 23.

With all this, he also released his new single Get By, which will also be included in his upcoming album.

Other songs that will be featured in Jelly’s 10th studio album are Liars and I Am Not Okay.

Moreover, the Save Me artist opened up about the intention he sets while dropping a new song.

“I’m looking for songs that have a purpose. When I go to put out a song under the name Jelly Roll, I think to myself, Why?" he told New York Times Magazine.

"Because for the first time in my life, it has nothing to do with a financial decision. I’m well past putting out anything for money. So, now, it really is a why,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Beautifully Broken will be released on October 11.

