Denzel Washington drops huge hint of retirement?

Denzel Washington has an illustrious career, but in a recent interview, he opened up about the current shape of the filming industry — which led some to wonder whether he is mulling retirement.



His remarks come in an interview with Empire, where he shared his reason for coming on board Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator 2.

“There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” he told the magazine. “We had a great go-round the first go-round [on American Gangster], and here we are.”

The Oscar winner previously worked with the filmmaker's late brother Tony Scott on 2007's American Gangster.

“Obviously, both are great filmmakers,” the 69-year-old raved about the directing duo. “They can’t miss.” Working together on Gladiator 2 has also reminded the Training Day actor of the energy Scott brings to the filming set.

Gladiator 2 will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 22.