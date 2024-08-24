Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber finally welcome their first baby boy

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber finally welcome their first baby child

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber finally welcomed their first baby on Friday.

The Baby hitmaker and his model-entrepreneur wife finally became parents after welcoming their baby together on August 23.

While celebrating his child, Justin wrote in an Instagram post, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Furthermore, after Justin’s post, Hailey posted the same picture on her Instagram Stories with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

It is worth mentioning that the couple first announced that they were expecting a child together in May 2024, while sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

According to People, in the video from their vow renewal, Hailey wore a long, lacy white dress and a veil, highlighting her growing bump. She also included a few photos, standing with Justin in a field. With his arms placed around her belly, Justin stood behind her and showed off their matching wedding rings.



Since the announcement, the pregnant Rhode founder kept her showcasing her pregnancy moments with her fans on social media.

As far as their marriage is concerned, the couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, two months after getting engaged.

Additionally, they later celebrated in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.