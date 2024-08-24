Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce 'planned' before filing: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly “planned” their divorce before the singer officially filed earlier this week on Tuesday on their second wedding anniversary.

The Atlas actress, who will attend the premiere of their film Unstoppable without the Oscar winner, filed for divorce without an attorney and a prenuptial agreement following only two years of marriage.

According to US Weekly, the estranged couple had previously “gone through all the details” of their split.

In this regard, a source claimed to the publication, “They had already agreed to these terms before she filed.”

Additionally, the outlet reported that the On The Floor singer “finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision.”

Furthermore, a financial issue in regards to their separation is the pair's lavish $60 million Beverly Hills mansion that was purchased last year.

It is worth mentioning that after the renovations of the spacious property, their home was listed on the market in July for $68 million.

As per the reports by Daily Mail, the source explained, “there's really nothing else to divide. One person doesn't want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own (sic).”

Moreover, Lopez also cited “irreconcilable differences” in her petition for divorce, which also included a request that he does not receive spousal support on top of his estimated $150 million net worth.

It has also been reported by the outlet that the star has also sought her old surname back, just two years after gushing about the “romance” involved in changing her name to Mrs. Affleck.