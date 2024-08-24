Chappell Roan decides to draw lines and strict boundaries with her fans

Chappell Roan addressed fans’ behavior and announced strict boundaries with her fans.

The singer-songwriter posted a message on Instagram while asking fans to respect her boundaries regarding “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.”

In regards to this, Roan began at length by admitting, “For the past 10 years I've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time.”

Additionally, she reminded her fans that “women don’t owe you,” and stated that that she “chose this career path because she loved music and art and honored her inner child.”



It is worth mentioning that Chappell explained, “I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

The 26-year-old musician continued by adding that she is “at work” when she’s on stage, in drag, at a work event, or doing press.”

Furthermore, she stated that she does not agree with the notion that she owes a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to the people who she does not know or who “creep her out.”

To those unversed, she clarified that she was referring to “predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior),” which “has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past.”

The Casual singer also pointed out that although her fans are familiar with her work, they cannot “assume that they know a lot about someone's life, personality, and boundaries.”

Moreover, the singer also turned off the comment section as she wasn't looking for any responses as it wasn't a "conversation group."