Prince William, Kate Middleton leave King Charles alone amid Andrew feud

King Charles suffers another setback as William, Kate plan to ignore Andrew drama

August 24, 2024

Prince William and Princess Kate decided to exclude themselves from the ongoing rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge.

As reported by The Mail, royal expert Richard Kay claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales do not want to be involved in a royal property row, especially amid Catherine's health condition. 

He said, "William is not interested in the property, at least not at the moment when all his focus is on Kate's health as she battles her cancer diagnosis."

"William has also ruefully conceded that occupying yet another royal mansion – he already has a substantial Kensington Palace apartment and Anmer Hall near Sandringham in Norfolk – is not a good look for a prince who campaigns against homelessness," revealed Richard. 

For those who don't know, William and Kate are currently living in Adelaide Cottage, which is located in Windsor Castle.

It is pertinent to mention that reports claimed the Monarch is all set to pull out the privately funded security from his brother's current royal residence after he asked him to move to Frogmore Cottage.

However, it seems that the Duke of York has been reluctant to leave the Royal Lodge, causing tension within the royal family.

