King Charles wants to keep Kate Middleton 'next to me' amid ailing health

King Charles and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, share an unbreakable bond!

It might just be without a doubt that the two royals would also be finding solace in one another as the British monarch and the Princess of Wales suffer from their own respective battles with cancer.

In mid-June, at the Trooping the Colour, their relationship has been more evident than ever. As King Charles broke protocol, he asked his “darling daughter-in-law” to stand next to him as the family gathered to wave to the crowds, on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate could be seen whispering something to Charles that made him laugh just before the National Anthem of the country was played.

With context to previous year, Charles stood beside his son, William, the Prince of Wales and husband of Kate. This year’s change of order was taken as a mark of respect to Kate and an acknowledgement of how she had chosen his official birthday to make her public appearance.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the former royal butler, Grant Harrold, said, “It is changing protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony [line-up] is orchestrated, so I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.’”