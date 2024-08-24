 
Tom Cruise has 'no friends' despite his friendly public persona: Here's why

Tom Cruise is currently busy filming the eighth ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

August 24, 2024

Tom Cruise has 'no friends' despite his friendly public persona: Here's why

Tom Cruise “literally has no friends” despite his friendly public persona.

An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that the Mission Impossible star’s restless work routine made him less friendly.

"Let's be real here, Tom lives for the business of being a global movie star, and it's not exactly 'work' for him because he goes at it like a 24/7 lifestyle choice," the insider told the outlet.

For those unversed, Tom is currently busy filming the eighth Mission: Impossible movie.

“He literally has no friends who can keep pace with him, and that’s all been exacerbated this summer as he finally puts Mission: Impossible 8 to bed and can move onto other projects,” the confidant continued.

“He only socialises with the moguls and other A-listers to further his movie ambitions, and it’s pretty clear when you spend any stretch of time with him that he’s a lonely guy and would rather be off shooting a mega stunt than pretending he likes his downtime,” the source added.

Tom's impressive work ethic has led to his stellar career, and the star has no plans to retire anytime soon, as per another source close to him.

