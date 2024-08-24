Khloe Kardashians slams haters with inspiring messages

Khloe Kardashian addressed her critics with a series of inspirational messages.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Khloe posted series of messages responding to her haters.

In her posts, Khloe suggested that those who spread negativity online might be dealing with unresolved issues from their past.

As quotes by DailyMail, the first post read, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

In the next post, she encouraged her followers to stay positive, "Just enjoy life. We will never be this young again."

"This year, your dreams will come true. It's happening," read the third message.

Khloe Kardashian shared powerful messages to her online critics

Additionally, the Good American founder also shared a clip showing off her long, pastel pink nails as she played with her cat, Gray.

The Kardashians star also posted a series of selfies wearing a gray crop top, diamond necklaces, and jeans.

"Happy Friday," the caption of the post read.