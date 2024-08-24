 
Geo News

King Charles delights royal fans amid rift with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

One royal fan said, King Charles 'prefers facts to words' and 'I love it, I admire his work'

By
Web Desk
|

August 24, 2024

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts over King Charles latest move amid the monarch's Balmoral holiday and rift with Prince Andrew.

King Charles delighted the royal fans after the monarch rehomed 31 new chickens at Highgrove Gardens.

The King adopted the British Hen Welfare Trust’s one millionth hen – and named the bird Henrietta, the charity said.

The British Hen Welfare Trust said in an Instagram post: "Welcoming Henrietta to her new coop! His Majesty The King has rehomed our ONE MILLIONTH hen at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan said, “Completely lost for words! His Majesty the King! The ultimate celebration of the profound impact this amazing charity has had on animal welfare in the UK."

Another said, "Visited last Saturday. Henrietta is in for a wonderful life. What a place to be rehomed."

"Bravo to his Majesty. Well done all the team at BHWT! Here is to the next million," the third said.

The fourth added, “The King prefers facts to words and I love it. I admire his work, especially with animal welfare.”

“Awesome!!! Well done on the million, and to King Charles!! Be happy and free Henrietta,” the fifth said.

