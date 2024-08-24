 
Geo News

Sid Wilson, Kelly Osborne's boyfriend reassures fans he will 'be ok' after 'serious burns'

Sid Wilson was rushed to the hospital after suffering from second degree burns on his arms and face

By
Web Desk
|

August 24, 2024

Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend, Sid Wilson, who is also famous as a member of the band, Slipknot, was just hospitalized.

The reason behind the emergency revealed was “serious burns” that resulted due to an explosion at the farm that he shares with his partner, Kelly.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the rock star showed his wounds to his followers then revealing how the fire had also singed off his moustache.

“Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm ok, I'm gonna be ok, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms,” Sid revealed in a video.

"Ouch" he wrote in the caption and then reassuring his fans, noted, "I'm going to be ok everyone. Love you all."

The 47-year-old musician suffered second-degree burns to his face and arms due to the accident however, he remained in jolly spirit.

The crooner also shared an Instagram Live where he displayed his humorous personality by stating how he got his "eyebrows done for free" and finally had "some real sideburns."

