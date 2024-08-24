 
Ryan Reynolds recalls tough decision to cut Rob McElhenney cameo

Ryan Reynolds said Rob McElhenney 'showed up for me' in his cameo for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

August 24, 2024

Ryan Reynolds has expressed regret for cutting off his good friend Rob McElhenney's cameo from Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his “darling” friend and revealing Rob very kindly did a cameo in the super-hero threequel.

“While editing a movie, they say you “sometimes have to kill your darlings.” And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo,” he wrote.

Ryan went on to say that the sequence was not working the way “we’d originally constructed it”.

Ryan Reynolds said Rob McElhenney 'showed up for me' in his cameo for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

“Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet,” he added.

He further added, “You can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and ‘I create hit tv shows’ swagger.”

The actor inched closer towards concluding the post as he wrote, “When I see Rob, my heart-rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me.”

“P.S. Rob would make an awesome Hydra Bob. @marvelstudios,” the actor said, tagging Marvel Studios official handle.

