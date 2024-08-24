Paris Hilton hints at Jeff Beacher cameo in 'The Simple Life' reboot?

Jeff Beacher just made his appearance at Paris Hilton’s The Simple Life reboot!

After the hit revival of Beacher’s Madhouse, the showman has returned to the spotlight. On Thursday the media personality, stepped out in Los Angeles to support his longtime pal, Paris Hilton, as per DailyMail.

While the American DJ filmed a very special and secret event for the reunion of her reality TV series with her best friend, Nicole Richie, Beacher joined the two.

Beacher was surrounded by his eccentric group of cast members from Madhouse talents that included Matt “WeeMatt” McCarthy and the famous Amazon Ashley.

In his meetup with Hilton, Beacher wore an all-black ensemble with sequined lapels and slacks having a glittering stripe down the side.

Even though the details about The Simple Life remain unrevealed, the much-anticipated relaunch of the show has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced back in May, this year.

In June, Hilton spoke to Us Weekly, noting, “I'm so excited to do this with Nicole. We have been best friends since we were two years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her.”