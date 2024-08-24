 
Eminem most likely to date Jennifer Lopez post Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this week

August 24, 2024

Eminem most likely to date Jennifer Lopez post Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent divorce has sparked speculations about who will be their next partners.

According to BetOnline, a popular betting site, Eminem is listed as the favourite candidate to date Lopez.

The odds of +800 have been reported by TMZ, making rapper the top pick in the dating market following the Atlas star's split from Affleck.

However, The Weeknd, a fellow musician, is also a strong contender with odds of +1000.

Other names on the list include Lopez's former fiancé Alex Rodriguez and, Affleck's close friend, Matt Damon.

On the other hand, for Affleck's next partner, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner is a strong candidate with odds of +400, while actress Emily Ratajkowski is another possibility with odds of +500.

These speculations come after Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck earlier this week following two years of marriage.

As per documents obtained by DailyMail, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for divorce.

The duo initially started dating in 2002 but broke up after two years of dating in 2004. However, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

