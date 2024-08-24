 
Kanye West's lawyer rips apart major claim about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began their divorce process on 20 August

August 24, 2024

Kanye West’s divorce lawyer has debunked a major claim about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce process.

It was recently claimed that the duo don’t have a prenup, but Ye's former legal representative says he "sincerely doubts" that.

Jennifer filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which was their second anniversary.

Chris Melcher, partner of Walzer Melcher & Yoda, was Ye’s divorce lawyer when the rapper was going through divorce with Kim Kardashian.

He told The Mirror: "Ben and Jennifer have been through marriages and divorces before, so I find it hard to believe there is no prenup.”

"While they each have considerable assets acquired before marriage – which would be off-limits in the divorce – let's not forget they bought a $60 million Beverly Hills compound,” he noted.

“They may have ongoing streams of income from projects worked on during marriage, which could be community property without a premarital agreement," he explained.

Chris continued explaining how opting out of a prenup would’ve jeopardized the duo’s children’s inheritance.

He said: "It was also important for Ben and Jennifer to protect the inheritance rights of the children each of them has from prior relationships.”

He argued: “I sincerely doubt they married without a premarital agreement. Given their considerable independent wealth and no joint children, the divorce should be relatively easy to sort out."

He concluded by noting that in case of high-profile figures like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, “a settlement is reached before the divorce is announced. This tactic allows the parties to have more control over how the split is messaged to the public."

