Justin Baldoni speaks about cropped lines from ‘It Ends With Us'

Justin Baldoni, who became director-actor in It Ends With Us, recently talked about the cropped lines from novel based film.



The latest film, also starring Blake Lively is based on Colleen Hoover's book of the same name.

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of It Ends with Us posted a video clip in which Baldoni revealed some of the lines which were not included in the movie.

The actor revealed that he did include the famous lines but in a unique way.

"Something that I know so many fans love from the book that didn't make it in the movie," said Baldoni in the video.

He also addressed that it was the phrase “just keep swimming” that “Lily and Atlas shared over the course of the book”.

"If you watch the movie, look in Lily's bedroom on her wall, there's a poster,” Baldoni said, adding “I'm not gonna say what it's of, but you'll see a little homage to maybe the movie or the saying, if you will."

The 40-year-old added that there's a special stuffed animal in one scene, but be careful, because "if you blink, you might miss" it.

Speaking about the film earlier this month, the actor said that the last thing he wanted to do was “have a male gaze penetrate these very important moments that need to be told in a truthful way to represent all of the women that experience them every day."

The film, apart from Baldoni and Lively also stars Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer.