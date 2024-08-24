Sabrina Carpenter gushes about 'best friend' Taylor Swift's 'grace'

Sabrina Carpenter's recent remarks about working with Taylor Swift are capturing fans' attention.

Swift, who just wrapped up the European leg of her successful Eras Tour, has been in spotlight for her incredible performances and her close relationships.

Carpenter, one of the Blank Space singer's close friend, has also performed the opening acts for Swift's tour in South America, Australia, and Asia.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Carpenter couldn't stop praising her pal Swift.

The Please Please Please hitmaker said, "Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace," adding, "She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."

Fans have taken notice of their close friendship, which they have affectionately names "Taybrina."

Earlier, when Carpenter finished her time on the Eras Tour she also addressed fan made "Taybrina" saying, "i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time."

It is worth mentioning that Carpenter has been making headlines recently with her album Short n' Sweet, which also received shoutout from Swift.

On her Instagram Story, Swift wrote, "Short. Sweet. Has made an extraordinary album."