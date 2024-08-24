 
The one issue that drove Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck towards divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was caused by one big issue, per an insider

Web Desk
August 24, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was caused by one big issue, per an insider

The real reason behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce has been revealed by an insider.

According to the source, Jennifer, who filed for divorce on August 20, is simply incompatible with Ben. The Accountant star likes to live a private life, whereas his partner liked to bask in the spotlight.

“It was more and more apparent they weren’t a good match,” a source told Us Weekly.

The tipster claimed that the duo even tried therapy to “make it work” but it didn’t do any damage control.

“It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people,” they explained.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot on 16 July 2022 and went on to splurge on a $68 million home.

“[Jennifer] came to the realization things weren’t going to change and they were incompatible,” the tipster added. “Spending time apart — it became obvious it wouldn’t work.”

“Jennifer loves luxury, mansions, jets, yachts, red carpets and all things glamorous. Ben has never liked those things,” a tipster told the publication of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. “Unless he is promoting work, he doesn’t like the spotlight.” 

