 
Geo News

Paris Hilton reveals Britney Spears' sweet bond with her kids

Paris Hilton has two children, son Phoenix and daughter London, with her husband, Carter Reum

By
Web Desk
|

August 24, 2024

Paris Hilton reveals Britney Spears sweet bond with her kids
Paris Hilton reveals Britney Spears' sweet bond with her kids

Paris Hilton recently talked about her friendship with Britney Spears.

During a TalkShopLive event, Hilton, who is set to release her new album Infinite Icon on September 6, shared details about her relationships.

The model, 43, told E! Online that her close friend, Spears has been a frequent guest at her home.

"She loves visiting the babies. She just loves kids so much," said Hilton, who shares two kids, son Phoenix and daughter London, with her husband, Carter Reum.

Talking about the Toxic hitmaker, Hilton describes her as loving and joyful, particularly highlighting her special bond with Phoenix and London.

Hilton revealed that Spears has even danced with her son Phoenix to songs like Chasin and I’m Free from her upcoming album.

Additionally, Hilton also talked about her upcoming album, Infinite Icon, expressing her enthusiasm and pride.

According to her the theme of the album is the blend of "future, past, and present."

She also declared the album as "fun, iconic, beautiful."

Prince Andrew suffers major setback after Balmoral invite
Prince Andrew suffers major setback after Balmoral invite
Sabrina Carpenter gushes about 'best friend' Taylor Swift's 'grace'
Sabrina Carpenter gushes about 'best friend' Taylor Swift's 'grace'
Vanessa Bryant drops sweet tribute for late husband Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant drops sweet tribute for late husband Kobe Bryant
Sarah Ferguson sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Justin Baldoni speaks about cropped lines from ‘It Ends With Us' video
Justin Baldoni speaks about cropped lines from ‘It Ends With Us'
Naomi Ackie recalls shocking thing she did when she met Lenny Kravitz
Naomi Ackie recalls shocking thing she did when she met Lenny Kravitz
Prince Harry branded 'outrageously disloyal' by inner circle video
Prince Harry branded 'outrageously disloyal' by inner circle
King Charles heartbroken over sad news about Prince William, Harry
King Charles heartbroken over sad news about Prince William, Harry