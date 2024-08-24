Paris Hilton reveals Britney Spears' sweet bond with her kids

Paris Hilton recently talked about her friendship with Britney Spears.

During a TalkShopLive event, Hilton, who is set to release her new album Infinite Icon on September 6, shared details about her relationships.

The model, 43, told E! Online that her close friend, Spears has been a frequent guest at her home.

"She loves visiting the babies. She just loves kids so much," said Hilton, who shares two kids, son Phoenix and daughter London, with her husband, Carter Reum.

Talking about the Toxic hitmaker, Hilton describes her as loving and joyful, particularly highlighting her special bond with Phoenix and London.

Hilton revealed that Spears has even danced with her son Phoenix to songs like Chasin and I’m Free from her upcoming album.

Additionally, Hilton also talked about her upcoming album, Infinite Icon, expressing her enthusiasm and pride.

According to her the theme of the album is the blend of "future, past, and present."

She also declared the album as "fun, iconic, beautiful."