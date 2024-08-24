Prince Andrew plans major move to get back at King Charles amid feud

Prince Andrew plans major move to get back at King Charles

Prince Andrew will not leave his beloved Royal Lodge quietly as his rift with King Charles escalates, an expert has revealed.



The Duke of York's residence at Royal Lodge is under scrutiny due to the high security costs associated with the property, revealed royal commentator Cameron Walker.

He explained that the lodge is not part of the guarded Windsor perimeter, requiring additional security measures at a significant expense.

Hence, to cut costs, Charles is considering relocating Andrew to a property within the already secured Windsor estate, such as Frogmore Cottage, Cameron told GB News.

However, Cameron expressed his concerns regarding the disgraced Prince, claiming that he will accept the move without a fight.

Cameron hinted at Andrew's plans to get back at the monarch, who is struggling with cancer.

“I don't think he's going to go quietly somehow. So, perhaps, watch this space because he is used to living in a big place, an old-style mansion, which he is not going to get at Frogmore Cottage,” he claimed.