Meghan Markle ‘ridiculous' need to curtsy attacked

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being called out for their rival royal tour of Colombia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made a successful trip to the South American state, could have done similar things as working royals, says an expert.

Royal author Robert Jobson tells The Sun.: “She could have had all that anyways, I was down when she went to Tonga, Fiji and all these places in Australia, she had a very good press there, and there were lots of changing of outfits.

The expert adds to just Matt Wilkinson: “And even in South Africa, they had a pretty reasonable tour, I think was bad in terms of the other things that were going on.

He continues: “So what I don't understand is, why? What is the point of saying you want privacy and doing things in a different way, and then just being all about you, rather than, you know, doing it to help your country and serve?”

Mr Jobson then went onto thrash the couple, adding: “One thing I think was a bit absurd was when she was greeted by the Vice President who she curtsied to her.

“Come on. If you're no longer using the royal title and don't want it to be seen as royal, then cut all that out. It's ridiculous,” he said.