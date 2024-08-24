Channing Tatum was ‘too scared' to do THIS during 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Channing Tatum has revealed what he usually steals from movie sets.



Tatum did a lie detector test during an interview with Vanity Fair, where Zoe Kravitz, and Naomi Ackie joined him to promote their new movie Blink Twice.

During the interview, Kravitz asked the 21 Jump Street star if he took anything from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine after his cameo as Gambit.

Kravirtz asked: “Since you’ve always wanted to play him (Gambit), did you ask to keep the costume?”

Tatum replied: “I was too scared to ask. And usually, I steal the very last outfit that I’m in, in every movie, and I was too scared to do it on this one.”

Gushing about the experience of playing Gambit, he said it was “beyond” his expectations.

In a different interview, the actor, 44, shared that his thick Cajun as Gambit was done somewhat as a joke.

“There was very little improv. The Cajun dialect is a very particular one,” Tatum told Access Hollywood. “I grew up in Mississippi and my dad is from New Orleans. So it’s one of those things that I grew up around it, but I’ve never done it. There are certain little isms that are very Cajun-y, but we actually intended it to be somewhat unintelligible. That was sort of the joke.”

Blink Twice is now in cinemas.