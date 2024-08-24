Revealed: What Blake Lively really thinks about 'It Ends With Us' backlash

Blake Lively has received massive backlash after the premiere of 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively is afraid the immense backlash after It Ends With Us will be the end of her career, per an insider.

Blake received huge online backlash after the movie’s premiere, where people noticed a rift between her and director Justin Baldoni (who also plays Ryle Kincaid in the movie).

Netizens heavily criticized Blake's lighthearted approach to promoting the movie, which deals with domestic violence.

Now, the Gossip Girl alum is reportedly terrified that the drama will severely impact her career.

“Blake is definitely saddened by the hate she is getting and is trying not to let it affect her but it is,” the source told Daily Mail.

“She thought this was her moment to shine but is now looking at it like the end of her career. She’s fearing no one will want to work with her after this,” they continued.

“She really wants to continue producing and directing and acting but she knows she needs to take a step back for a minute to reassess the future,” they added.

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name and follows Lily Bloom, (played by Blake) who suffers violence at the hands of her partner Ryle Kincaid. In the midst of her abusive relationship, Lily reconnects with her high-school sweetheart Atlas.

It Ends With Us is in theaters now.