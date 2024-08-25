Prince Harry ‘unattractive' remark about Camilla threw javelin at King Charles

Prince Harry has been called out for attacking the Royal Family with his book.



The Duke of Sussex, who released his memoir ‘Spare’ in 2023, has strained relationship with the family through scathing accusations.

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor at The Sunday Times tells author Hugo Vickers: “The permafrost seems pretty frozen, certainly between the brothers [Prince Harry and PrinceWilliam], and I think that relationship with his father is incredibly strained.”

Hugo agreed, saying: “However, he threw a lot of javelins at his family in that book [Spare], and I think it's highly commendable that the King has never responded publicly to any of these things.

“So I take the view that the door is indeed left open.

“Now, it's not very easy for Prince Harryto come through the door because, first of all, he says he can't bring his wife to England.

“He can take her to Colombia, apparently, which is much more dangerous than England, but he can't bring her here because he doesn't have security. Well, he probably would have a certain amount, anyway,” he added.

“For various reasons, he doesn't, so he pops over from time to time, and there are these brief meetings. But I commend the King hugely for his restraint because to have had all those things said about you and about your second wife is pretty unattractive,” the expert noted.