How Prince George combats ‘overpowering anxiety' in public

Prince George’s future Kingship is predicted a success by body language expert

August 25, 2024

Prince George has been branded great King in the making by a body language expert.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the 10-yea-old royal displays great sense of confidence for his Royal admirers.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Thanks to William’s careful, hands-on induction of his eldest son, George has slowly evolved from a rather shy-looking small boy into a more confident, responsible and happily still joyful-looking eleven-year-old.

"He seems to be prepping for and embracing his future destiny with an impressive sense of calm.

“William has been his son’s role-model and wing-man. 

The body language expert then touched upon George’s immense confidence at sports games

She said: “George is often seen at football matches with his dad and in a very visible spot with thousands of fans watching. 

“Both George and William adore football but these sporting events have given George the chance to grow his confidence and self-esteem, plus get the chance to lose his inhibitions in public,” she added.

“George and William are perfectly mirrored in their body language rituals like face-holding in disbelief, hugging in celebration and of course the ‘Warrior’ rituals of jumping, yelling and waving their fists in the air,” adds Ms James

“This spontaneous ‘group think’ rituals are helping George to bond with his public as well as shuck off any shyness or overpowering anxiety about being ‘perfect’ all the time,” she notes.

