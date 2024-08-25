Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer huge financial blow after Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a huge blow as Netflix has reportedly grown tired of their projects, with their multi-million dollar deal hanging in the balance.



According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the streaming giant is unimpressed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ideas, including a cooking show and a polo documentary.

Speaking with GB News, Levin claimed that Netflix won't be renewing their agreement with the Sussexes, citing delays and a lack of originality.

The royal expert made a bombshell claim, saying that the Netflix projects will not be going ahead until "next February at the earliest.”

"The documentary was six episodes, full of grumbles and gruffs - that did phenomenally well, but nothing else has,” she explained.

"They're not really keen on her cooking or Harry doing polo or her jam, it's not original enough. It won't be until next February at the earliest that they can do anything."

Levin was then asked if the streaming giant would renew their agreement after delay in their projects, she said, "Technically they have messed up completely, because they haven't done it properly.”

“Netflix is fed up and they've got lots of other things on their line that they can do. So I think they're not going to renew the $100,000 to keep them going."