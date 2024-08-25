Jenna Ortega reveals 'corrupt' side of social media

Social media could become a haunting experience for some, as Jenna Ortega recalled her time at a social platform that forced her to delete her account.



During an interview with The New York Times, the Wednesday star said she made a profile on Twitter at the age of 14. But, soon had to exit the platform due to a flurry of explicit images in her inbox.

“Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child?” the actress recounts as she weighs in on the pitfalls of AI rise in the age of social media. “No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.”

“One of the first — actually the first [direct message] that I ever opened myself when I was 12 was an unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come," she said.

Amid the Wednesday launch, Jenna said she decided to quit the platform after she feared her fame may attract more harassment through the sending of X-rated images.

“The influx after the show had come out – these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it,” the 21-year-old continued.

“It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable. Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, Oh, I don’t need this anymore. So I dropped it.”